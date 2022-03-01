Saen Saep canal electric boats launch with free rides for six months

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang oversaw the launch of the service, which runs east from Wat Si Bun Rueang pier in Bang Kapi district to Minburi District Office pier.

Aswin said the new route will be help people who want to commute from Minburi to inner-city areas.

The service is operated by the TTA Chao Phraya Express Boat Consortium and features 12 electric boats with zero emissions and quieter engines than diesel-powered vessels, said the governor.

Each boat has 40 regular seats plus two for wheelchair users and two bike racks for cyclists. The fare is free until the end of August, after which a ticket will cost 15 baht for the whole route.