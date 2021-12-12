Bangkok’s electric boats running again

The fare will stay at 20 baht throughout the line until yearend. In 2022, the fare on Metro Line will be adjusted to a flat 25 baht, while the fares for the City and Urban lines will remain 20 baht.
The schedules for the lines are:
Metro Line
Monday to Friday (12 trips/day)
6.05am-5.45pm
Saturday and public holidays (18 trips/day)
7.30am-6.45pm
Sunday (18 trips/day)
7.30am-6.45pm
City Line
Monday to Friday (36 trips/day)
7am-6.05pm
Saturday and public holidays (36 trips/day)
7am-6.05pm
Sunday (36 trips/day)
7am-6.05pm
Urban Line
Monday-Friday
Phra Nang Klao Pier
6.15am-7.45am
Sathorn Pier
3.55pm-6pm
Saturday and public holidays
Phra Nang Klao Pier
7.25am-12.10pm
Sathorn Pier
1.20pm-6.20pm
Sunday
Phra Nang Klao Pier
7.50am-10.50am
Sathorn Pier
3pm-6pm
Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate said that up to 20,000 people use the Urban Line daily thanks to the Skytrain.
He added that the ministry plans to deploy 15 more boats with a capacity of about 150 passengers in the third quarter of 2022. He said these boats will be able to navigate bridges even when the level of the Chao Phraya River is high.
Published : December 12, 2021
By : THE NATION
