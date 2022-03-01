Yingluck goes Live to air concerns about Thailand and challenges faced by the public

Yingluck has been on self-exile overseas for more than four years.

The former PM also called on the Thai public to overcome the situation and urged the government to take care of them.

“The government should ensure people are making enough to live on,” she said. “It should see how it can boost wages in line with the rising cost of living.”

Yingluck explained that this was now the era of a new generation of people who have expertise in various fields and it is up to them to choose the right premier to manage the country.

“Whatever position I take, I want to help people as Thailand is my homeland,” she said.