Wed, March 09, 2022

Yingluck goes Live to air concerns about Thailand and challenges faced by the public

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra went on Facebook Live for the first time ever on Monday to air her concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on her fellow citizens.

She said she misses her friends and relatives in Thailand and has been closely monitoring the country’s situation, especially its economy and the rising cost of living.

Yingluck has been on self-exile overseas for more than four years.

The former PM also called on the Thai public to overcome the situation and urged the government to take care of them.

“The government should ensure people are making enough to live on,” she said. “It should see how it can boost wages in line with the rising cost of living.”

Yingluck explained that this was now the era of a new generation of people who have expertise in various fields and it is up to them to choose the right premier to manage the country.

“Whatever position I take, I want to help people as Thailand is my homeland,” she said.

She added that being the prime minister of a country is tough, as the premier has to manage conflicts, inequality between the rich and poor and economic issues.

However, she said, the new generation keeps tabs on politics and wants to see the country’s leaders move in the right direction.

Yingluck also advised older people to pay heed to the new generation’s ideas for the future.

“I and [her brother] former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra are concerned about the people of Thailand,” she concluded.

Before this Facebook Live session, Yingluck had posted a video clip on social media featuring images of her time as Thailand’s first female prime minister. She was prime minister from August 5, 2011, to May 7, 2014, when she was ousted by a Constitutional Court ruling.

