Wed, March 09, 2022

Covid-19 patients with little or no symptoms to get outpatient services

All Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms will from Tuesday be provided outpatient services at hospitals.

This is part of the Public Health Ministry’s moves to transition Covid-19 from a pandemic to an endemic, especially since despite the surge in Covid-19 infections in Thailand, most patients have little or no symptoms.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said patients who test positive for Covid-19 using antigen test kits (ATK) can be treated as outpatients.

He added that doctors will prescribe them with Favipiravir, Fah Talai Jone herbal pills and other drugs like Vitamin C and paracetamol.

“Siriraj Hospital and medical institutes in some provinces have already kicked off this scheme,” he said.

Kiattiphum added that asymptomatic patients do not have to be isolated all the time, but should take care of themselves, observe their symptoms, avoid gatherings as well as travel to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He added that people at risk of infection, especially the elderly and people with chronic diseases, can also use outpatient services though it would be up to the doctor to decide if they need to be hospitalised.

