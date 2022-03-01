Covid-19 patients with little or no symptoms to get outpatient services

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said patients who test positive for Covid-19 using antigen test kits (ATK) can be treated as outpatients.

He added that doctors will prescribe them with Favipiravir, Fah Talai Jone herbal pills and other drugs like Vitamin C and paracetamol.

“Siriraj Hospital and medical institutes in some provinces have already kicked off this scheme,” he said.