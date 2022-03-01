Wed, March 09, 2022

Police nab another 14 suspects, seize more assets in crackdown on gambling website

Thailand’s cyber police arrested another 14 suspects and seized more than 75 million baht worth of assets from the alleged owner of a gambling website in the South.

Pol Lt-General Preecha Charoensahaya, assistant national police chief who leads the cyber taskforce, announced the arrests and asset confiscation at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The website Gimi88 was shut down after police arrested 46 suspects in raids at eight spots in Songkhla’s Muang district on February 8.

Police then arrested Chanonpat Naksua, chairman of the Nakhon Si Thammarat Football Club, at Don Mueang Airport on February 24 for allegedly running the website and laundering money through his football club.

The taskforce chief said police investigated the case further and tracked another 14 suspects.

Police nab another 14 suspects, seize more assets in crackdown on gambling website Police also seized three vehicles, including a Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 limited edition worth more than 50 million baht, and 14 other items.

Preecha said up to 1 billion baht was found to be circulating via the gambling website, which has caused many Thais to lose money.

