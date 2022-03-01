Police nab another 14 suspects, seize more assets in crackdown on gambling website

The website Gimi88 was shut down after police arrested 46 suspects in raids at eight spots in Songkhla’s Muang district on February 8.

Police then arrested Chanonpat Naksua, chairman of the Nakhon Si Thammarat Football Club, at Don Mueang Airport on February 24 for allegedly running the website and laundering money through his football club.

The taskforce chief said police investigated the case further and tracked another 14 suspects.

Police also seized three vehicles, including a Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 limited edition worth more than 50 million baht, and 14 other items.

Preecha said up to 1 billion baht was found to be circulating via the gambling website, which has caused many Thais to lose money.