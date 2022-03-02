Govt cuts down expenses on Covid treatment as some drugs, equipment become cheaper

“The adjusted expenses aim to put Covid-19 treatment in compliance with updated conditions of the UCEP scheme from March 1 so it fits the current situation in which some drugs and medical equipment have become cheaper,” she said.
“However, the adjustments will not affect the quality of treatment for Covid-19 patients under any category.”
According to old UCEP conditions, Covid patients can receive three days of free treatment at any facility before being switched to hospital treatment under their state health insurance scheme. But after March 1, those who test positive but do not require critical care will have to pay their own medical bills if they choose to seek treatment at private hospitals. Non-critical patients can still receive free Covid treatment under home/community isolation.
The ministry’s proposed adjustments include reducing the expense for an RT-PCR test from 1,300 baht to 900 baht for the 2-gene test, and from 1,500 baht to 1,100 baht for the 3-gene test. The cost of an antigen test using the chromatographic immunoassay method has also been reduced, from 300 baht to 250 baht and from 400 baht to 350 baht for the FIA method.
Treatment expenses for patients in the green category (having mild or no symptoms) under home isolation or at community isolation centres, hospitels, hospitals and field hospitals, including meals and medical equipment fees, have been fixed at 6,000 baht per person for treatment of six days or less. For treatment of seven days or more, expenses have been capped at 12,000 baht per person.
The proposal also stipulated that all Favipiravir and Remdesivir drugs must be disbursed directly by the Public Health Ministry.
The adjustments will take effect immediately.
Published : March 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
