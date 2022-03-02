Govt cuts down expenses on Covid treatment as some drugs, equipment become cheaper

“The adjusted expenses aim to put Covid-19 treatment in compliance with updated conditions of the UCEP scheme from March 1 so it fits the current situation in which some drugs and medical equipment have become cheaper,” she said.

“However, the adjustments will not affect the quality of treatment for Covid-19 patients under any category.”

According to old UCEP conditions, Covid patients can receive three days of free treatment at any facility before being switched to hospital treatment under their state health insurance scheme. But after March 1, those who test positive but do not require critical care will have to pay their own medical bills if they choose to seek treatment at private hospitals. Non-critical patients can still receive free Covid treatment under home/community isolation.