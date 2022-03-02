Wed, March 09, 2022

First batch of 38 Thai evacuees arrives from Ukraine

The first batch of 38 Thai evacuees from Ukraine touched down at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday morning via Thai Airways Flight TG923 from Bucharest, Romania.

The evacuees were given antigen tests for Covid-19 before being isolated at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute to await their test results. They are scheduled to be quarantined at the Royal Thai Navy’s Sattahip naval base later.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, Airports of Thailand’s general manager for Suvarnabhumi Airport, said the airport is ready to cooperate with related agencies to facilitate Thai evacuees returning from Ukraine in line with Covid-19 prevention measures.

Earlier, The Foreign Ministry said 142 Thai evacuees had departed from Ukraine so far, citing the Royal Thai Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

The ministry added that the second batch of 58 Thai evacuees was scheduled to arrive in Thailand on Wednesday via Emirates Airlines Flight EK384 from Warsaw.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha urged the Foreign Ministry and related agencies to accelerate the evacuation of Thais from the war-torn European country.

He said Prayut was monitoring the Russia-Ukraine conflict closely, adding that the premier was concerned for the safety of both Thai evacuees and officials.

