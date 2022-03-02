First batch of 38 Thai evacuees arrives from Ukraine

Kittipong Kittikachorn, Airports of Thailand’s general manager for Suvarnabhumi Airport, said the airport is ready to cooperate with related agencies to facilitate Thai evacuees returning from Ukraine in line with Covid-19 prevention measures.

Earlier, The Foreign Ministry said 142 Thai evacuees had departed from Ukraine so far, citing the Royal Thai Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

The ministry added that the second batch of 58 Thai evacuees was scheduled to arrive in Thailand on Wednesday via Emirates Airlines Flight EK384 from Warsaw.