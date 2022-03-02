PM warns restaurants to strictly enforce Covid-19 prevention measures

There have been reports that many restaurants had eased up on enforcing strict health measures especially after the government gave them the green light to allow musicians to perform live.

Legal action will be taken against restaurant operators who do not follow or abide by strict Covid prevention measures, Thanakorn warned.

The spokesman said infections have increased recently due to gatherings in which people fail to wear masks or “talk out loud” in closed rooms.

He said many have failed to follow prevention measures because Omicron is not as severe as the other variants.