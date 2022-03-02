Wed, March 09, 2022

PM warns restaurants to strictly enforce Covid-19 prevention measures

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha warned restaurants to strictly follow Covid-19 prevention rules and ordered related organisations to carry out inspections.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Tuesday that Prayut instructed the public, service providers and restaurant operators, especially restaurants with live music, to follow Public Health Ministry measures that include a Covid Free Setting and universal prevention.

There have been reports that many restaurants had eased up on enforcing strict health measures especially after the government gave them the green light to allow musicians to perform live.

Legal action will be taken against restaurant operators who do not follow or abide by strict Covid prevention measures, Thanakorn warned.

The spokesman said infections have increased recently due to gatherings in which people fail to wear masks or “talk out loud” in closed rooms.

He said many have failed to follow prevention measures because Omicron is not as severe as the other variants.

Thanakorn urged the public to strictly abide by anti-Covid measures to keep the virus from spreading further, which might lead to more fatalities.

Published : March 02, 2022

By : THE NATION


