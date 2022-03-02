Wed, March 09, 2022

Elephants found sneaking out of Kaeng Krachan National ark get collars

Kaeng Krachan National Park staff on Tuesday installed collars on two elephants, which will report their location every six hours.

Pichai Watcharawongpaiboon, director of the Third Conservation Area Administration Office in Phetchaburi province, said that he had received a report from Ittipon Thaikamol, head of Kaeng Krachan National Park.

The report said that staff from the national park and from related organisations put a collar each on the two elephants, “Phlai Boonchuay” and “Phlai Boonmee”, who were usually looking for food outside the park and disturbed people in the Huaysatyai sub-district.

The staff shot them with a tranquilliser to collect blood samples for a health checkup and put the GPS collars, which will track their behaviours and movements

The staff said they aimed to take care of the safety of both elephants and people, as the two always crossed the road in risky areas and looked for food in the community area at night.

Published : March 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

