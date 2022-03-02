Elephants found sneaking out of Kaeng Krachan National ark get collars

The report said that staff from the national park and from related organisations put a collar each on the two elephants, “Phlai Boonchuay” and “Phlai Boonmee”, who were usually looking for food outside the park and disturbed people in the Huaysatyai sub-district.

The staff shot them with a tranquilliser to collect blood samples for a health checkup and put the GPS collars, which will track their behaviours and movements

The staff said they aimed to take care of the safety of both elephants and people, as the two always crossed the road in risky areas and looked for food in the community area at night.