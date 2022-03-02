Mae Hong Son smog blocks acting US ambassador’s plane from landing

He decided to abort a landing and returned to Chiang Mai International Airport to wait for the visibility to improve later in the day.

Heath was scheduled to co-chair a ceremony with the Mae Hong Song deputy governor to launch a project to conserve ancient coffins in a cave in Pang Ma Pha district.

The conservation project by Silpakorn University’s Faculty of Archaeology has received a US$220,000 (THB7.17 million) grant from the US Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation. Heath was supposed to officially hand over the grant to Prof Dr Rasamee Chusongdej, an archaeologist of the faculty.