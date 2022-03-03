Wed, March 09, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 23,618 Covid-19 cases and 49 deaths on Thursday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday (March 3) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 23,618 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 181 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 49, while 18,939 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 734,727.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,958,162 – 2,711,678 of whom have recovered, 223,414 are still in hospitals and 23,070 have died.

Separately, another 51,366 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 16,964 their second shot and 82,364 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 124,187,243.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 440.65 million on Thursday, 373.14 million of whom have recovered, 61.52 million are active cases (75,859 in severe condition) and 5.99 million have died (up by 7,733).

Thailand ranks 33rd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.77 million, followed by India with 42.94 million, Brazil with 28.84 million, France with 22.84 million and the UK with 19.03 million.

Related News

Published : March 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Diesel price to be maintained at a maximum of THB30 per litre

Published : Mar 09, 2022

People flock to Bangkok's China Town to sell gold

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Over THB1.5 billion paid in compensation for Covid-19 vaccine side-effects

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Investigation ordered into explosion and fire at oil tanker off Samut Prakan

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Latest News

People feel the pinch of rising fuel prices

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Diesel price to be maintained at a maximum of THB30 per litre

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Bitec to be venue for major printing and packaging exhibition in October

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Honorary consul Nualphan Lamsam celebrates 32nd anniversary of Lithuania’s independence

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.