Wed, March 09, 2022

in-focus

Wild elephant slain for tusks in Yala forest reserve

Police and forestry officials have found the remains of an elephant, which was apparently shot dead for its tusks in a forest reserve in Yala.

The remains, which included bones, skull, teeth and skin, were discovered during a patrol by a team of policemen from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division and forestry officials in the Kabang forest reserve in tambon Bala, Yala’s Kabang district, on Wednesday.

An inspection of the remains found several holes in the elephant’s skull, while its tusks were missing.

The remains were found in an area connecting Ban Mai village in tambon Bala with Ban Rai Nua village in tambon Bahoi of Songkhla’s Saba Yoi district.

Wild elephant slain for tusks in Yala forest reserve The officials used metal detectors to scan for bullets for use as evidence in tracing the poachers responsible for the horrid deed.

The team assigned Sub-Lieutenant Pimpa To-iam, a forestry official at the Sixth Wildlife Sanctuary Office in Pattani, to file a complaint with police to investigate the incident and bring the poachers to book.

