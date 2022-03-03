Wild elephant slain for tusks in Yala forest reserve

An inspection of the remains found several holes in the elephant’s skull, while its tusks were missing.

The remains were found in an area connecting Ban Mai village in tambon Bala with Ban Rai Nua village in tambon Bahoi of Songkhla’s Saba Yoi district.

The officials used metal detectors to scan for bullets for use as evidence in tracing the poachers responsible for the horrid deed.

The team assigned Sub-Lieutenant Pimpa To-iam, a forestry official at the Sixth Wildlife Sanctuary Office in Pattani, to file a complaint with police to investigate the incident and bring the poachers to book.