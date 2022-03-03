Employers warned to renew registration of immigrant labourers by March-end

Suchart said labourers from the three countries employed under these three resolutions must complete legal steps for renewal of their registrations within the end of this month so that they would be eligible to be hired in the country until February 13, 2023.

The employers of immigrant workers, who are hired under the August 4, 2020 resolution, must inform the authorities to update the status of their workers and obtain their immigrant ID card by March 31, Suchart added.

Department of Employment director-general Pairoj Chotikasathien said there are about 11,000 immigrant workers who need to update their registrations and receive the immigrant ID card.