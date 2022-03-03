Navy insists on German engines as stated in submarine contract with China

When asked what would be the solution if the CSOC failed to obtain the MTU engine, Yutthapong said he had made it clear to the CSOC that the engine had to be the MTU 396 model as stated in the contract.

He said the Navy would refuse to accept compatible diesel engines made in China.

The Navy chief denied a report that the CSOC had assigned a Chinese language teacher to oversee the construction of a submarine base. Yutthapong said the construction is being supervised by Lang Qingxu, the project manager of CSOC, with a Thai engineer, Chakkrapong Wongthanapakorn, as the project’s engineer.

Yutthapong said the delivery of the first submarine has been postponed for six months to May 2024 because of the Covid-19 situation in Wuhan.

Asked about the possibility of the project to procure three submarines from China being eventually cancelled, Yutthapong said such a decision would have to be in the future.

“But the Thai and Chinese sides must first hold talks on how to solve the problems,” Yutthapong said.

“The Navy wants to purchase submarines 100 per cent, but we want the submarines that are stated in the contract.”