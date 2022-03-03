Wed, March 09, 2022

PM calls for measures to reduce impact of Covid-19, rising oil price

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged his advisory team to launch measures to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and rising oil price, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday.

Thanakorn admitted that many people were suffering not only due to the Covid-19 crisis but also because of rising oil price in response to the Russia-Ukraine war even though the country’s economy had begun to recover.

He said the premier urged the team to work on:

• Reducing the expense burden on people, especially the vulnerable, regarding fuel, gas and electricity prices.

• Relieving the debt burden to ensure people’s assets such as houses and cars do not face confiscation.

• Boosting the country’s competency and increasing incomes by accelerating investment in large government projects, such as the Eastern Economic Corridor, and infrastructure.

Published : March 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

