PM calls for measures to reduce impact of Covid-19, rising oil price

Thanakorn admitted that many people were suffering not only due to the Covid-19 crisis but also because of rising oil price in response to the Russia-Ukraine war even though the country’s economy had begun to recover.
He said the premier urged the team to work on:
• Reducing the expense burden on people, especially the vulnerable, regarding fuel, gas and electricity prices.
• Relieving the debt burden to ensure people’s assets such as houses and cars do not face confiscation.
• Boosting the country’s competency and increasing incomes by accelerating investment in large government projects, such as the Eastern Economic Corridor, and infrastructure.
Published : March 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
