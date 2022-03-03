Wed, March 09, 2022

Thailand calls for end to war, return to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Thailand on Wednesday sought an immediate cessation of violence and armed hostilities and the resumption of dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to end the war that has left thousands dead and injured.

Thai Ambassador to the United Nations Suriya Chindawongse made the remarks during an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). Thailand joined in the resolution demanding Russia halt its aggression against Ukraine.

The resolution was supported by 141 counties with five nations voting against it and 35 others abstaining.

Apart from Russia, four other countries – Belarus, Cuba, North Korea and Syria – voted against the resolution.

The 35 nations that abstained included China, India and South Africa. Asean members Vietnam and Laos also abstained.

Thailand's statement said:

"Thailand is gravely concerned with the worsening hostilities and violence as a result of the use of military force in Ukraine, which has led to loss of life, including of innocent civilians and destruction of property and civilian infrastructure."

"The Asean Foreign Ministers issued a statement on the situation in Ukraine on February 26, 2022. Since then, armed hostilities continue and casualties including those of civilians, continue to rise.

"The humanitarian situation of refugees and those fleeing fighting is particularly worrying. Thailand commends Ukraine's neighbouring countries and other states for their prompt actions in mobilising assistance to those in pressing humanitarian needs. On our part, Thailand shall do our utmost in addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of the affected citizens, directly and in partnership with likeminded international organisations.

"Thailand adheres to the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter and international law, in particular respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of states, and refraining from the use of force or threat of use of force against another state. We thus call for the immediate cessation of violence and armed hostilities. The escalation of the situation will cause wide impacts on the world, aggravate humanitarian conditions and threaten the well-being of the global economy, hampering the fragile recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Thailand thus renews our call for dialogue and negotiations in order to find a peaceful settlement and sustainable solutions through the United Nations, regional mechanisms and other mutually acceptable modalities. In this regard, we welcome the recent efforts at bilateral talks between the parties concerned and look forward to them bearing fruitful results,” the statement said.

"As a peace-loving country, Thailand has an abiding faith in the goodwill among nations and the compassion of humanity. We will, therefore, continue to hope that the path of peace, reconciliation and good-neighbourliness will ultimately prevail,” the statement concluded.

