Wed, March 09, 2022

in-focus

Ranong border busy amid sharp increase in demand for goods from Myanmar

Thailand’s exports to Myanmar through the southern Ranong province have seen an increase following the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Nit Ouitekkeng, deputy chairman of the Ranong Chamber of Commerce, said on Thursday that border trade between the province and Myanmar’s Kawthoung town became more active as the Russia-Ukraine war threatened to have a global economic fallout.

More orders for consumer products and necessary goods came from the other side of the border, he said.

At Ranong’s border checkpoint, cargo container trucks formed a long line, waiting to cross into the western neighbouring country.

Ranong mainly supplies products from Thailand to the middle part of Myanmar.

Ranong border busy amid sharp increase in demand for goods from Myanmar

Cement and construction materials have seen an increase in orders from Myanmar, in addition to consumer products, according to Nit.

He said there seemed to be a concern that besides Myanmar’s political violence and the Covid-19 pandemic, the latest conflict could lead to a shortage of goods.

Products from Thailand having high demand in Myanmar are: fuel and lubricants, steel pipes, cement, metal products, fishing nets, and energy drinks.

Related News

Published : March 03, 2022

Related News

Diesel price to be maintained at a maximum of THB30 per litre

Published : Mar 09, 2022

People flock to Bangkok's China Town to sell gold

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Over THB1.5 billion paid in compensation for Covid-19 vaccine side-effects

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Investigation ordered into explosion and fire at oil tanker off Samut Prakan

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Latest News

People feel the pinch of rising fuel prices

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Diesel price to be maintained at a maximum of THB30 per litre

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Bitec to be venue for major printing and packaging exhibition in October

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Honorary consul Nualphan Lamsam celebrates 32nd anniversary of Lithuania’s independence

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.