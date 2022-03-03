Ranong border busy amid sharp increase in demand for goods from Myanmar

Nit Ouitekkeng, deputy chairman of the Ranong Chamber of Commerce, said on Thursday that border trade between the province and Myanmar’s Kawthoung town became more active as the Russia-Ukraine war threatened to have a global economic fallout.
More orders for consumer products and necessary goods came from the other side of the border, he said.
At Ranong’s border checkpoint, cargo container trucks formed a long line, waiting to cross into the western neighbouring country.
Ranong mainly supplies products from Thailand to the middle part of Myanmar.
Cement and construction materials have seen an increase in orders from Myanmar, in addition to consumer products, according to Nit.
He said there seemed to be a concern that besides Myanmar’s political violence and the Covid-19 pandemic, the latest conflict could lead to a shortage of goods.
Products from Thailand having high demand in Myanmar are: fuel and lubricants, steel pipes, cement, metal products, fishing nets, and energy drinks.
Published : March 03, 2022
