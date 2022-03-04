US offers help in renovating old Trang ruler's heritage mansion

Heath said Kantang is a unique showcase of Chinese, Malay and Thai heritage as seen in the local food, shrines and residents, adding that he hoped to see the district bustling with tourists again after the Covid-19 crisis.

He said the US fund had already assisted 20 heritage projects in Thailand, including Lanna traditional houses in Chiang Mai, Phi Man Cave archaeological excavations in Mae Hong Son, and flood protection for Wat Chaiwatthanaram in Ayutthaya.

He added that the AFCP considers projects proposed by the government and private sectors every year.