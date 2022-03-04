Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Malaysian team to inspect poultry sites amid greater prospects for Thai exports

A team of Malaysian officials will conduct an on-site inspection at Thai chicken slaughterhouses and processing factories over the next two weeks to determine if they meet Malaysia’s standards on food safety and halal products.

The delegation from Malaysia’s Department of Veterinary Services and Department of Islamic Development on Friday attended a video-conferencing session with senior Thai officials from the Department of Livestock Development, National Institute of Animal Health, Bureau of Livestock Standards and Certification, and Central Islamic Council of Thailand.

During the online meeting, Thai officials told their Malaysian counterparts about Thailand’s systems for monitoring poultry health, transportation, quality control on poultry products, certification of halal products, and halal inspection at poultry slaughterhouses for exports, according to Sopat Chavalkul, deputy director-general of the Department of Livestock Development.

He attended the meeting as head of the Thai delegation welcoming the Malaysian team to Thailand.

The Malaysian officials are scheduled to conduct their inspection from March 5 to 19 at 28 locations — 26 poultry slaughterhouses and two chicken processing factories — according to Sopat.

Malaysian team to inspect poultry sites amid greater prospects for Thai exports

The Malaysian inspectors each obtained three Covid-19 vaccine shots and got RT-PCR tests done before travelling to Thailand. They are required to meet Thailand’s Covid-19 preventive measures upon arrival.

A total of 28 Thai poultry factories were certified by Malaysia. Last year, Thailand exported 29,697 tons of poultry meat and products valued at 1.96 billion baht to Malaysia.

The upcoming inspection is expected to help increase Thailand’s poultry exports to its southern neighbour, Sopat said.

Malaysian team to inspect poultry sites amid greater prospects for Thai exports

Related News

Published : March 04, 2022

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.