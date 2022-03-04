Malaysian team to inspect poultry sites amid greater prospects for Thai exports

The delegation from Malaysia’s Department of Veterinary Services and Department of Islamic Development on Friday attended a video-conferencing session with senior Thai officials from the Department of Livestock Development, National Institute of Animal Health, Bureau of Livestock Standards and Certification, and Central Islamic Council of Thailand.
During the online meeting, Thai officials told their Malaysian counterparts about Thailand’s systems for monitoring poultry health, transportation, quality control on poultry products, certification of halal products, and halal inspection at poultry slaughterhouses for exports, according to Sopat Chavalkul, deputy director-general of the Department of Livestock Development.
He attended the meeting as head of the Thai delegation welcoming the Malaysian team to Thailand.
The Malaysian officials are scheduled to conduct their inspection from March 5 to 19 at 28 locations — 26 poultry slaughterhouses and two chicken processing factories — according to Sopat.
The Malaysian inspectors each obtained three Covid-19 vaccine shots and got RT-PCR tests done before travelling to Thailand. They are required to meet Thailand’s Covid-19 preventive measures upon arrival.
A total of 28 Thai poultry factories were certified by Malaysia. Last year, Thailand exported 29,697 tons of poultry meat and products valued at 1.96 billion baht to Malaysia.
The upcoming inspection is expected to help increase Thailand’s poultry exports to its southern neighbour, Sopat said.
Published : March 04, 2022
