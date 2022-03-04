Malaysian team to inspect poultry sites amid greater prospects for Thai exports

The delegation from Malaysia’s Department of Veterinary Services and Department of Islamic Development on Friday attended a video-conferencing session with senior Thai officials from the Department of Livestock Development, National Institute of Animal Health, Bureau of Livestock Standards and Certification, and Central Islamic Council of Thailand.

During the online meeting, Thai officials told their Malaysian counterparts about Thailand’s systems for monitoring poultry health, transportation, quality control on poultry products, certification of halal products, and halal inspection at poultry slaughterhouses for exports, according to Sopat Chavalkul, deputy director-general of the Department of Livestock Development.

He attended the meeting as head of the Thai delegation welcoming the Malaysian team to Thailand.