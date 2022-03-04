Thai poultry farmers urged to brace for new, more severe bird-flu strains

Sorravis Thaneto, the department’s director-general, said on Friday that Thai poultry farmers should immediately report any uncommon deaths to local officials for effective disease control.

He also warned that birds dying suspiciously should not be consumed or distributed.

The World Organisation for Animal Health last year reported the discovery of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) at 5,213 locations in 61 countries, Sorravis said.

Late last month, he added, HPAI of the H5N1, H5N6, H5N2, H5N5 and H5N8 strains were reported in more than 30 countries across the globe, covering Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia.