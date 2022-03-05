Tue, March 22, 2022

Summer storms to spread across most of Thailand from Sunday: Meteorological Dept

Storms will hit the North and Northeast from Sunday before spreading southwards across most of the country until Tuesday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

“Outbreaks of summer storms, thunderstorms, strong winds and hail are expected in the North and Northeast first, and then Central Region including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the upper South regions,” the department said.

The department advised people to stay away from open area, big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers are also advised to prepare for crop damage.

The storm warning covers the following provinces:

March 6

– North: Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.

– Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

March 7

– North: Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun.

– Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen and Maha Sarakham.

– Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Bangkok and its vicinity.

– East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaew, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

– South: Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

March 8

– North: Tak and Kamphaeng Phet.

– Northeast: Surin, Buriram and Nakhon Ratchasima.

– Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Bangkok and its vicinity.

– East: Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

– South: Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Published : March 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

