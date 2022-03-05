Medics battled to save Shane Warne’s life for over an hour, say Thai police

Warne, 52, was discovered unconscious inside the villa of his luxury hotel where he was staying with three friends on Friday evening, Police Lt-Col Yutthana Sirisombat of Bo Phut police station said on Saturday.
After finding him unresponsive at about 5pm, Warne’s friends performed CPR and called an ambulance.
The cricketing great was rushed to Thai International Hospital, where attempts to bring him back to life continued for another hour before he was pronounced dead.
His body was sent to the government-run Koh Samui Hospital for an autopsy.
Citing Warne's management, Australian media reported on Saturday that his family “requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course”.
Warne, a leg-spinner with a lethal variety of deliveries in his armoury, took more than 1,000 Test and one-day international wickets in a 15-year professional career that lasted from 1992 to 2007.
He was credited with helping Australia win the 1999 Cricket World Cup. He also played in 194 one-day international matches.
Warne was also named among the five greatest players of the 20th century by cricketing bible Wisden.
News of his death has reverberated across the world as sports fans mourn the loss of a true all-time great.
“Shane Warne is gone and the game is broken,” read the headline of the obituary published by the normally sober Wisden.
The article went on to describe Warne as “one of the greatest cricketers the game has known”.
Published : March 05, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022