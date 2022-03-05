Medics battled to save Shane Warne’s life for over an hour, say Thai police

Warne, 52, was discovered unconscious inside the villa of his luxury hotel where he was staying with three friends on Friday evening, Police Lt-Col Yutthana Sirisombat of Bo Phut police station said on Saturday.

After finding him unresponsive at about 5pm, Warne’s friends performed CPR and called an ambulance.

The cricketing great was rushed to Thai International Hospital, where attempts to bring him back to life continued for another hour before he was pronounced dead.

His body was sent to the government-run Koh Samui Hospital for an autopsy.