Thailand records 21,162 Covid-19 cases and 65 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,047,857 – 2,794,098 of whom have recovered, 230,459 are still in hospitals and 23,300 have died.

Separately, another 20,882 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 6,597 their second shot and 54,999 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 124,916,084.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 446.72 million on Monday, 379.87 million of whom have recovered, 60.83 million are active cases (71,228 in severe condition) and 6.02 million have died (up by 4,120).

Thailand ranks 33rd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.92 million, followed by India with 42.97 million, Brazil with 29.05 million, France with 23.06 million and the UK with 19.12 million.