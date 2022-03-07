Interior Ministry chooses May 29 as date for Bangkok governor election

The election for members of Bangkok Metropolitan Council and Pattaya council will be held on the same date. Bangkokians will elect 50 council members while Pattaya residents will elect 24 council members.

If approved by Cabinet on Tuesday, the resolution will be sent to the Election Commission (EC) by Friday this week.

Then, between March 21 and 31, the EC will announce the dates of the Bangkok governor and Pattaya mayor elections before opening candidate registration five days later.

Constituency arrangements made by local election commissions in Bangkok and Pattaya’s Chonburi have already been submitted to the national Election Commission and published in the Royal Gazette.