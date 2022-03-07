Tue, March 22, 2022

Bangkok air good but PM2.5 levels unhealthy in 12 upper Thailand provinces

Twelve provinces in the North, Northeast and Central were found to have particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter (PM2.5) in the air at levels higher than the safety standard, the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) reported.

The CAPM reported at 7am that Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Saraburi, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin and Ubon Ratchathani provinces were found to have PM2.5 inhalable particles higher than the safety standard of 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air.

The centre reported that the air quality in Bangkok during the past 24 hours was good with the PM2.5 measured at 15 to 34mcg per cubic metre.

The CAPM added that the air quality in the southern and eastern regions are also good with the PM2.5 being measured at 11-19mcg per cubic metre and 14-30mcg per cubic metre respectively.

At noon, the Air4Thai.com reported that the highest level of PM2.5 was measured at Tambon Meechai in Nong Khai province’s Muang district, at 93mg per cubic metre.

Forest and post-harvest plantation burnings in the northern and northeastern provinces are blamed for higher levels of PM2.5 levels there.

Published : March 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

