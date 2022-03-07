Renovation of Bangkok “Green Bridge” underway, work to finish in September

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the BMA said the renovation project started on March 1 and work on the 20-year-old walkway is expected to finish before the end of September 2022.

The BMA also unveiled the concept design of the new Green Bridge, with provision for pedestrian walkways, bicycle lanes and green space incorporated seamlessly to maximise space usage and offer convenience to visitors to both parks.

The renovation project started from Phaisingto Canal next to Ratchadaphisek Road and will finish at the Sarasin intersection on Wireless Road near Lumpini Park, a total distance of 1.6 kilometres.

The BMA said many design partners are taking part in the project, such asUddC-CEUS, Lighting Research and Innovation Centre, Atom Design, Landscape Collaboration, Qbic Engineers and Architects, and Thaitharm.