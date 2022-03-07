Siriraj Hospital closes services at general emergency section

In a statement, the hospital said that its medical services by on-shift doctors at the emergency ward on the ground floor of the Outpatient Building has been suspended from March 4 until further notice.
Siriraj explained that it had earlier planned to renovate the emergency ward, but the plan had been put on hold due to the Covid-19 situation.
Now, the hospital has to cordon off the section for its contractor to renovate the area, as a result emergency checks by on-shift doctors will be suspended.
The hospital will accept only really severe cases as emergency cases, the hospital added.
