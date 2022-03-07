Tue, March 22, 2022

Siriraj Hospital closes services at general emergency section

The Siriraj Hospital has indefinitely closed its emergency services for general cases to renovate its emergency ward, the hospital announced.

In a statement, the hospital said that its medical services by on-shift doctors at the emergency ward on the ground floor of the Outpatient Building has been suspended from March 4 until further notice.

Siriraj explained that it had earlier planned to renovate the emergency ward, but the plan had been put on hold due to the Covid-19 situation.

Now, the hospital has to cordon off the section for its contractor to renovate the area, as a result emergency checks by on-shift doctors will be suspended.

The hospital will accept only really severe cases as emergency cases, the hospital added.

Published : March 07, 2022


