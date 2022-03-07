Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

The last group of 27 Thais are finally heading home from war-ravaged Ukraine, the Royal Thai Embassy in Warsaw announced in a Facebook post on Monday.

Of them, 14 had taken Qatar Airways flight QR836 and landed in Suvarnabhumi Airport at 2.40pm on Monday. Another 12 evacuees are set to board Thai Airways’ TG971 flight on Monday, which is scheduled to arrive in Thailand at 6.50am on Tuesday.

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

The embassy said the last Thai national will be picked up later in the afternoon from the evacuation centre in the Ukraine city of Lviv and escorted to the Polish capital before being sent home.

The embassy also thanked relevant government agencies in Thailand and Ukrainian employers for helping evacuate 230 Thai nationals.

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

The embassy has also advised Thais who have chosen to stay in Ukraine with their families to leave the war-torn country as soon as possible.

They are invited to contact the embassy via its Line account or call (+48) 696 642 348 if they need assistance.

Related News

Published : March 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.