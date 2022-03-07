Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Of them, 14 had taken Qatar Airways flight QR836 and landed in Suvarnabhumi Airport at 2.40pm on Monday. Another 12 evacuees are set to board Thai Airways’ TG971 flight on Monday, which is scheduled to arrive in Thailand at 6.50am on Tuesday.
The embassy said the last Thai national will be picked up later in the afternoon from the evacuation centre in the Ukraine city of Lviv and escorted to the Polish capital before being sent home.
The embassy also thanked relevant government agencies in Thailand and Ukrainian employers for helping evacuate 230 Thai nationals.
The embassy has also advised Thais who have chosen to stay in Ukraine with their families to leave the war-torn country as soon as possible.
They are invited to contact the embassy via its Line account or call (+48) 696 642 348 if they need assistance.
Published : March 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
