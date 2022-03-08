Up to 4,000 Russian tourists stranded on Phuket after flights suspended

Bhummikitti said Russian tourists are facing payment difficulties after Visa and Mastercard blocked the use of Russian credit cards overseas.

He added that Thailand's opposition to cryptocurrency as a payment platform is also causing difficulties for Russians and Thai tourism operators.

"Even though the tourists are still able to use [China’s] UnionPay platform for payment, some of them are running out of money," he said.

He asked hotel operators in Phuket to identify tourists who are unable to return to their home country and take care of them as well as possible.

He added that the Phuket Tourism Association and Tourism Authority of Thailand are cooperating with the Russian consulate to implement guidelines to help tourists.