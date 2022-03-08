Cabinet nod for holding Bangkok governor, Pattaya mayor elections by May-end

On Monday, a well-connected source said the Interior Ministry has chosen Sunday, May 29 as the date for the elections.

The election for members of Bangkok Metropolitan Council and Pattaya council would also be held on the same day. Bangkokians will elect 50 council members while Pattaya residents will elect 24 council members.

Before attending the Cabinet meeting, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda confirmed that he would ask the Cabinet to consider approving the dates of the two local elections.

Anupong said it would be up to the EC to decide whether it wanted to hold the elections on May 29.