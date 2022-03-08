Cabinet nod for holding Bangkok governor, Pattaya mayor elections by May-end

A source said the Cabinet approved the election schedules proposed by the Interior Ministry, and it had assigned the Election Commission to set the election dates for both the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration governor and Pattaya City mayor.
On Monday, a well-connected source said the Interior Ministry has chosen Sunday, May 29 as the date for the elections.
The election for members of Bangkok Metropolitan Council and Pattaya council would also be held on the same day. Bangkokians will elect 50 council members while Pattaya residents will elect 24 council members.
Before attending the Cabinet meeting, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda confirmed that he would ask the Cabinet to consider approving the dates of the two local elections.
Anupong said it would be up to the EC to decide whether it wanted to hold the elections on May 29.
BMA governor hopefuls have been preparing to contest the gubernatorial poll since late last year with many coming out to offer themselves as candidates.
A recent opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration found that Chadchart Sittipunt, who has announced that he will contest the poll as an independent, is the most favoured choice for Bangkok governor.
The survey polled 1,313 people from February 28 to March 2. It found that 38.01 per cent of the respondents preferred Chadchart as the next Bangkok governor. Incumbent Governor Aswin Kwanmuang was way behind in the race, getting support from only 11.73 per cent of respondents.
Published : March 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 06, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022