Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Timely ejection saves pilot as F-16A fighter jet crashes in Chaiyaphum

An F-16A fighter jet of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) crashed in Chaiyaphum province on Tuesday afternoon, however the pilot escaped as he ejected in time.

Air Force spokesman AVM Prapas Sonjaidee said the accident happened at 1.40pm in the Chaturas district of Chaiyaphum province.

Prapas said the F-16A plane, bearing No. 10331, belonged to the103rd fleet of the Air Wing 1. It was the first plane of the Flying Unit 2 of the fleet.

Prapas said the fighter jet developed a malfunction during training. The pilot managed to exit and landed safely in a parachute.

The spokesman added that a rescue operation team of the Air Force reached the site and rescued the pilot after the accident.

Prapas said an aviation accident probe committee of the RTAF would visit the crash site to investigate the cause of the crash.

Prapas conveyed the RTAF's thanks to local people and rescue volunteers who came to the assistance of the pilot, but he urged the public to stay away from the crash site.

Nation Thailnad
