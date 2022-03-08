Don hopes for a negotiated solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict

He said every party wants to see the situation return to normal, adding that related parties are currently negotiating to resolve the conflict.
"Even though it is not easy, it should be done to make the situation return to normal as soon as possible, otherwise it would cause an impact on security, the economy and citizens' lives," he said.
He said the Cabinet is monitoring the situation closely to deal with the upcoming impact, while reiterating that no one wants the conflict to prolong.
He said Thailand’s participation in the Asean-US meeting would not affect relations between Thailand and Russia, as the holding of the meeting had been decided at the end of last year, before the Russia-Ukraine conflict erupted.
He also confirmed that the Thai government would do its best to take care of Russians and Ukrainians stranded in Thailand, especially those who are facing problems using international money transfer services.
Published : March 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
