TAT sets up call centre in Phuket to help stranded Russians, Ukrainians

Office director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri said Russians were the number one visitors to Phuket before the Russia-Ukraine conflict erupted, followed by Germans, English, French and Swedish.
She said approximately 2,200 Russian tourists were stranded in the province after that country’s national airline announced a suspension of flight services.
“TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn has ordered the office and other pilot areas to set up call centres to assist stranded Russian and Ukrainian tourists regarding accommodation and financial issues,” Nanthasiri said.
“The office is also working with the Phuket Tourist Association [PTA] and the Andaman Guide Association on hiring Russian-language guides to receive calls.”
Meanwhile, PTA president Bhummikitti Ruktaengam said the association had implemented guidelines to seek a new market to compensate for a sudden lack of incoming Russian tourists.
The PTA had meanwhile handed a circular to association members, asking them to take care of Russian and Ukrainian tourists stranded in the province, he added.
Published : March 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
