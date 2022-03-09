TAT sets up call centre in Phuket to help stranded Russians, Ukrainians

She said approximately 2,200 Russian tourists were stranded in the province after that country’s national airline announced a suspension of flight services.

“TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn has ordered the office and other pilot areas to set up call centres to assist stranded Russian and Ukrainian tourists regarding accommodation and financial issues,” Nanthasiri said.

“The office is also working with the Phuket Tourist Association [PTA] and the Andaman Guide Association on hiring Russian-language guides to receive calls.”