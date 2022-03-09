Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

TAT sets up call centre in Phuket to help stranded Russians, Ukrainians

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket office has set up a call centre to help stranded Russian and Ukrainian tourists.

Office director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri said Russians were the number one visitors to Phuket before the Russia-Ukraine conflict erupted, followed by Germans, English, French and Swedish.

She said approximately 2,200 Russian tourists were stranded in the province after that country’s national airline announced a suspension of flight services.

Nanthasiri Ronnasiri

“TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn has ordered the office and other pilot areas to set up call centres to assist stranded Russian and Ukrainian tourists regarding accommodation and financial issues,” Nanthasiri said.

“The office is also working with the Phuket Tourist Association [PTA] and the Andaman Guide Association on hiring Russian-language guides to receive calls.”

TAT sets up call centre in Phuket to help stranded Russians, Ukrainians

Meanwhile, PTA president Bhummikitti Ruktaengam said the association had implemented guidelines to seek a new market to compensate for a sudden lack of incoming Russian tourists.

TAT sets up call centre in Phuket to help stranded Russians, Ukrainians

The PTA had meanwhile handed a circular to association members, asking them to take care of Russian and Ukrainian tourists stranded in the province, he added.

Related News

Published : March 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.