People flock to Bangkok's China Town to sell gold

As of Wednesday morning, the buying price per baht weight of gold ornaments was 31,320.56 baht and selling price THB32,500, while buying price for a baht weight of gold bullion was THB31,900, up THB900 over the previous day, and selling price THB32,000, the Gold Traders Association said.
Published : March 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022