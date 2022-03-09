Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

People flock to Bangkok's China Town to sell gold

There were long queues of people outside several gold shops in Yaowarat in Bangkok’s China Town on Wednesday. Most of the people wanted to sell their gold after prices hit a new high.

As of Wednesday morning, the buying price per baht weight of gold ornaments was 31,320.56 baht and selling price THB32,500, while buying price for a baht weight of gold bullion was THB31,900, up THB900 over the previous day, and selling price THB32,000, the Gold Traders Association said.

People flock to Bangkok's China Town to sell gold People flock to Bangkok's China Town to sell gold People flock to Bangkok's China Town to sell gold People flock to Bangkok's China Town to sell gold People flock to Bangkok's China Town to sell gold People flock to Bangkok's China Town to sell gold People flock to Bangkok's China Town to sell gold

 

 

Related News

Published : March 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.