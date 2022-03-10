Motorway 82 construction proceeding smoothly

The construction is separated into two phases.

The first phase is Bang Khun Thian-Ekkachai, which has a distance of 8.3km and a budget of 10.47 billion baht. Around 60 per cent of this stretch is complete and it is expected to finish in June 2023.

The second phase is Ekkachai-Ban Phaeo, which has a distance of 16.4km and a budget of 18.75 billion baht. Construction of this stretch is expected to be completed by January 2025, according to the contract.

Saksayam said the whole route would improve transportation from Bangkok to the South, making it “efficient, convenient, fast and safe”. It would also improve logistics. Moreover, it would smooth the traffic flow on Rama II Road, which currently sees around 100,000 cars per day.