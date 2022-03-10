Songkhla private sector hopes to attract M’sian visitors once again after borders reopen on Apr 1

Sittipong Sitthiphatprapha, an adviser to the Rak Dannok Entrepreneurs Association, said the Sadao border was reopened on March 1 under the Test & Go scheme but it was only Thais who used the crossing.

He hoped a full Thailand-Malaysia border reopening would stimulate tourism and the economy.

“The private sector and businesses in the area will discuss measures that are in line with the reopening, especially conditions or measures to contain the spread of Covid-19,” Sittipong said.

He also said Malaysia’s move to reopen its borders came after the country declared Covid-19 as endemic.