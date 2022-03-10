Tue, March 22, 2022

Songkhla private sector hopes to attract M’sian visitors once again after borders reopen on Apr 1

The private sector in Songkhla said it was ready to welcome foreign tourists with open arms after Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced his country would reopen its borders on April 1.

The news has delighted businesses in Songkhla as the border had been closed for two years due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Sittipong Sitthiphatprapha, an adviser to the Rak Dannok Entrepreneurs Association, said the Sadao border was reopened on March 1 under the Test & Go scheme but it was only Thais who used the crossing.

He hoped a full Thailand-Malaysia border reopening would stimulate tourism and the economy.

“The private sector and businesses in the area will discuss measures that are in line with the reopening, especially conditions or measures to contain the spread of Covid-19,” Sittipong said.

He also said Malaysia’s move to reopen its borders came after the country declared Covid-19 as endemic.

Sittipong said entrepreneurs in the area were ready to welcome Malaysian tourists, with more than 30 hotels in Songkhla now having SHA and SHA Plus certification. Five of the hotels are located in Sadao district.

“However, the government should smooth travel measures to draw tourists to the province, such as implementing a ‘vaccinated travel lane’ similar to the one in Malaysia,” he suggested.

Sittipong also asked the government to reconsider land tax relief to enable the private sector to attract foreign tourists.

