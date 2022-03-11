Ministry untangles cables on Sukhumvit in bid to improve city’s appearance

Meanwhile, National Telecom (NT) executive vice president Morakot Thienmontree said the agency is ready to cooperate with DES minister's policy in the public and national interest.

He also thanked other agencies, such as the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, Watthana District Office, Thonglor Police Station and Metropolitan Electricity Authority for cooperation.

He added that the NT is ready to implement infrastructure sharing in a bid to reduce complex expenses, utilise national resources effectively, improve the city landscape and ensure the safety of citizens.

"Also, infrastructure sharing will enable the agency to maintain communication cables effectively," he added.