Tue, March 22, 2022

Ministry untangles cables on Sukhumvit in bid to improve city’s appearance

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry and related agencies are accelerating the rearranging of communication cables on Sukhumvit Soi 71 in Bangkok since Thursday in a bid to improve the capital’s landscape and ensure safety for the citizens.

The operation covers the area between Soi Pridi Banomyong 31, Soi Ekamai 12 and Soi Thonglor 10.

DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said that while overseeing the operation, the ministry will speed up efforts to improve Bangkok's landscape and promote the capital as a lively world-class city, starting from inner Bangkok.

He assured that the city landscape would be improved and would be made safer for citizens, although there coud be temporary inconvenience for citizens living in the area.

Meanwhile, National Telecom (NT) executive vice president Morakot Thienmontree said the agency is ready to cooperate with DES minister's policy in the public and national interest.

He also thanked other agencies, such as the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, Watthana District Office, Thonglor Police Station and Metropolitan Electricity Authority for cooperation.

He added that the NT is ready to implement infrastructure sharing in a bid to reduce complex expenses, utilise national resources effectively, improve the city landscape and ensure the safety of citizens.

"Also, infrastructure sharing will enable the agency to maintain communication cables effectively," he added.

