Six groups at risk of heatstroke as temperatures rise: Health Ministry

“Heatstroke is a condition where the human body is unable to adjust its internal temperature after the outside temperature increases sharply,” said Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Department of Disease Control (DDC) director-general on Thursday. “Patients will display symptoms such as fever, a rise in body temperature over 40 degrees Celsius, fainting, being delirious, shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat, shock and seizures.”

Opas said that people in the following groups have a higher risk of heatstroke:

1. People who work in the sun or engage in outdoor activities for prolonged periods

2. Small children and elders

3. Those with high blood pressure or cerebrovascular disease

4. Obese people

5. People who get do not get enough sleep.

6. People who have consumed alcohol, as alcohol causes the body to dehydrate and raises heart rate and blood pressure, which can lead to shock or even death in heatstroke patients.