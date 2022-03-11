Six groups at risk of heatstroke as temperatures rise: Health Ministry

“Heatstroke is a condition where the human body is unable to adjust its internal temperature after the outside temperature increases sharply,” said Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Department of Disease Control (DDC) director-general on Thursday. “Patients will display symptoms such as fever, a rise in body temperature over 40 degrees Celsius, fainting, being delirious, shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat, shock and seizures.”
Opas said that people in the following groups have a higher risk of heatstroke:
1. People who work in the sun or engage in outdoor activities for prolonged periods
2. Small children and elders
3. Those with high blood pressure or cerebrovascular disease
4. Obese people
5. People who get do not get enough sleep.
6. People who have consumed alcohol, as alcohol causes the body to dehydrate and raises heart rate and blood pressure, which can lead to shock or even death in heatstroke patients.
Opas advised people to avoid going out in the sun for long and try to stay in a properly ventilated area. “Wear breathable clothes of light colour, hats, sunglasses, or use an umbrella when leaving your house,” he added. “Most importantly, make sure you drink at least 2-3 litres of water daily and avoid drinking alcohol.”
He also advised people to exercise in the morning or evening when the temperature is not too high.
“If you find someone who is displaying symptoms of heatstroke, give them cold water to drink and wipe their body with a towel soaked in cold water while remaining in a well-ventilated area. If their symptoms do not improve, call an ambulance immediately or contact the DDC hotline at 1422.”
Published : March 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
