Number of hotspots in North plummets this year but Cambodia, Laos spark smog warning

“Hotspots indicate either forest fires or the burning of crops or weeds by people living near national forest areas, which are a major source of air pollution including dust, smog and PM2.5, explained PCD director-general Atthaphol Charoenchansa.

He added that the PCD has been working with local communities to persuade northern farmers to stop burning their fields after harvest while constructing firebreaks around national forest areas that are prone to fire.

However, the PCD chief warned that smog from Cambodia and Laos could soon enter Thailand’s East and Northeast regions. His department has complained to Asean’s Secretariat, which said it has notified Cambodia and Laos of the problem, he said.

Thailand’s burning season runs from January to March, when large areas of the North including Chiang Mai suffer high levels of smog.

The PM2.5 situation can be followed at Air4Thai.com or via the Air4Thai mobile app.