Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Number of hotspots in North plummets this year but Cambodia, Laos spark smog warning

Satellite images show forest fires that normally blanket the North in haze have dropped sharply during this year’s burning season. The images revealed 3,717 hotspots in northern national forests from January 1 to March 8 – more than four times fewer than the 17,289 hotspots in the same period of 2020, and 25,770 hotspots in 2019, said the Pollution Control Department (PCD) on Thursday.

“Hotspots indicate either forest fires or the burning of crops or weeds by people living near national forest areas, which are a major source of air pollution including dust, smog and PM2.5, explained PCD director-general Atthaphol Charoenchansa.

He added that the PCD has been working with local communities to persuade northern farmers to stop burning their fields after harvest while constructing firebreaks around national forest areas that are prone to fire.

However, the PCD chief warned that smog from Cambodia and Laos could soon enter Thailand’s East and Northeast regions. His department has complained to Asean’s Secretariat, which said it has notified Cambodia and Laos of the problem, he said.

Thailand’s burning season runs from January to March, when large areas of the North including Chiang Mai suffer high levels of smog.

The PM2.5 situation can be followed at Air4Thai.com or via the Air4Thai mobile app.

Number of hotspots in North plummets this year but Cambodia, Laos spark smog warning

Related News

More forest fires spotted in Chiang Mai, foragers suspected

Crop stubble burning sparks fires in Mae Hong Son

Hotspots on Sumatra nearly double

Related News

Published : March 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.