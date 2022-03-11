Move Forward leader contracts Covid-19 from daughter

He posted an image of two ATK cassettes showing positive results on his Instagram page @tim_pita. The cassettes were marked with his name and his daughter’s nickname.
“It’s over. Dad’s also got it. I was infected while taking care of my child. I didn’t step out and was at home all the time,” the photo’s caption read.
Pita had earlier announced that his daughter had contracted the virus at school and that he entered her in the home-isolation programme. He said his child had a high fever and diarrhoea but he had developed no symptoms.
Published : March 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
