Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Move Forward leader contracts Covid-19 from daughter

Opposition Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat said on Friday that he contracted Covid-19 from his young daughter, who is isolating at home.

He posted an image of two ATK cassettes showing positive results on his Instagram page @tim_pita. The cassettes were marked with his name and his daughter’s nickname.

“It’s over. Dad’s also got it. I was infected while taking care of my child. I didn’t step out and was at home all the time,” the photo’s caption read.

Pita had earlier announced that his daughter had contracted the virus at school and that he entered her in the home-isolation programme. He said his child had a high fever and diarrhoea but he had developed no symptoms.

Move Forward leader contracts Covid-19 from daughter

Related News

Published : March 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.