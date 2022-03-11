Tue, March 22, 2022

Nan Hospital instals ATK vending machines for public convenience

Nan Hospital on Friday unveiled its novel antigen test kit (ATK) vending machines for public use amid the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Nan province.

The hospital director, Dr Achara Laongnaulpanich, said they decided to install the ATK vending machines so that visitors could test themselves before seeing patients.

The hospital’s goal is to offer visitors convenience in accessing ATKs and at the low price of 50 baht each. It is convenient and easy to use and even a small child can operate it, Achara said. The vending machine has a touch screen and users can insert banknotes to buy ATKs.

The ATK vending machines could reduce the risk for medical personnel at the hospital, as the machines can stock up to 600 ATKs per day. They were modified from normal vending machines and are receiving a lot of attention from visitors, as they could test themselves before entering the hospital or take the ATK home, the director said.

The vending machines have been installed at the front of Nan Hospital 1 and Nan Hospital 2 for use by the general public.

Published : March 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

