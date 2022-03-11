Nan Hospital instals ATK vending machines for public convenience

The hospital’s goal is to offer visitors convenience in accessing ATKs and at the low price of 50 baht each. It is convenient and easy to use and even a small child can operate it, Achara said. The vending machine has a touch screen and users can insert banknotes to buy ATKs.

The ATK vending machines could reduce the risk for medical personnel at the hospital, as the machines can stock up to 600 ATKs per day. They were modified from normal vending machines and are receiving a lot of attention from visitors, as they could test themselves before entering the hospital or take the ATK home, the director said.

The vending machines have been installed at the front of Nan Hospital 1 and Nan Hospital 2 for use by the general public.