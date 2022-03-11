Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

160 enterprises honoured at ‘Best of SHA Awards’ for sanitation standards

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on Friday organised “The Best of SHA Awards 2021” to honour 160 venues under the project that had won the hearts of tourists.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that the agency, in cooperation with the Tourism and Sports, and Public Health ministries had launched the SHA project in 2020 to improve sanitation standards in tourism.

"SHA standard is considered a mark that proves entrepreneurs in the tourism industry have already improved sanitation, which is an important factor to contain the spread of Covid-19 in line with public health measures," he said, adding that the standard covers 10 types of businesses.

He said 42,191 entreprises had passed SHA standards so far, adding that the top three businesses that had passed the standards were restaurants, accommodation and transportation facilities.

The survey of 132,256 tourists nationwide to reward the venues that had strictly adhered to SHA standards regularly was conducted from June 10 to October 20 last year.

Up to 160 venues were awarded, of which 11 venues were chosen as the best in 10 types of businesses:

1. The Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (recreational venue and tourist attraction)

2. Kathi Baan Ahaan Thai (restaurant)

3. Royal Cliff Hotels Group (accommodation and homestay)

4. Thai AirAsia (air transportation)

5. Chic Car Rent (land transportation)

6. Jampahom Tour and Travel (tour operator)

7. Let's Relax Onsen & Spa Thonglor branch (health and beauty)

8. Siam Paragon (department store and shopping mall)

9. Alpine Golf Club (sports for tourism)

10. Aksra Theatre (event, meeting and theatre)

11. Gourmet Market MRT Lat Phrao branch (souvenir shop and other store)

Published : March 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

