Phichit locals ‘waiting for Akara gold mine to resume operations’

The letter to Governor Paiboon Nabutchom said the gold mine did not affect the environment or the health of local residents, and claimed that the gold mine would improve the quality of life of locals and generate revenue for the community and country.

"Hence, we would like to ask the Phichit governor and related government officials to perform their duties in line with laws for the maximum benefit of the country without fear of intimidation from people outside the area," the letter said, adding the intimidation aimed to create confusion and divide people for hidden benefits.

Chaiyaporn said none of the NGOs offered help to residents who were laid off after the gold mine was closed. He also claimed that the residents had to ask the mine operator for help.

Meanwhile, Paiboon told residents that he had met with a group of people who were opposing the reopening of the gold mine, but he found later that they were not residents of the gold mine area.

He promised to do his best to protect Phichit citizens with transparency and fairness in line with laws.