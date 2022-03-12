Thailand records 24,592 Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths on Saturday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,161,241 – 2,911,447 of whom have recovered, 226,151 are still in hospitals and 23,643 have died.

Separately, another 111,746 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 28,289 their second shot and 133,797 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 125,862,893.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 455.57 million on Saturday, 389.12 million of whom have recovered, 60.39 million are active cases (66,411 in severe condition) and 6.06 million have died (up by 5,946).

Thailand ranks 33rd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.15 million, followed by India with 42.99 million, Brazil with 29.31 million, France with 23.38 million and the UK with 19.53 million.