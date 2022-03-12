SSO issues guidelines for social security cardholders who test positive

Patients can enter the SSO home isolation scheme by:

Calling the 1330 hotline press 14

Contacting SSO via Line account @nhso or https://lin.ee/zzn3pU6

Scanning the QR code on SSO’s website https://crmsup.nhso.go.th/#TicketHI

Calling the SSO hotline 1506 press 6 and 7.

Community Isolation

If SSO members want to enter community isolation, they can contact their registered hospital or a nearby hospital to get an RT-PCR test or call SSO hotline 1506 press 4 and 7.

Treatment at a hospitel

To get treated at a hospitel, patients must first undergo an RT-PCR test at their registered hospital or one nearby.

If the test is positive, then the hospital will find a hospitel for the patient.

Those with a positive ATK test result who have moderate to severe symptoms can undergo an RT-PCR test and enter the treatment process according to the ministry’s guidelines.

Those who have tested negative on ATK tests, but:

Have fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, shortness of breath have red eyes, skin rash and/or diarrhoea, are advised to undergo an RT-PCR test at their registered or nearby hospital.

If the RT-PCR test is negative but the patient is at high risk, then they should monitor themselves and undergo ATK tests every three days. Those not at risk do not have to quarantine.

If the RT-PCR test is positive, then the patient should be admitted right away.

Patients whose medical history does not indicate high risk must pay for the RT-PCR test.

Boonsong added that the SSO has a method of providing treatment for SSO beneficiaries if they are unable to contact their registered hospital or are rejected by the hospital.

In such cases, patients can contact SSO from 8am to 6pm daily via its 1506 hotline then press 6 and 7*.