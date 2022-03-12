SSO issues guidelines for social security cardholders who test positive

Boonsong Thapchaiyut, SSO secretary-general, said though the condition has been taken off the list of emergency conditions, the number of patients is rising. Hence, the SSO has been instructed to remind hospitals under its jurisdiction that they will be reimbursed for treating Covid-19 patients according to the Public Health Ministry’s regulations.
SSO has also been instructed to raise awareness and issue guidelines for people to protect themselves from contracting the disease.
Guidelines for SSO members
Those who have tested positive using ATK, but have mild or no symptoms can go into:
Home Isolation
To enter home isolation they must contact the hospital they are registered at or a nearby hospital so medication and necessary equipment can be delivered to them. Doctors will also monitor their symptoms remotely.
Patients can enter the SSO home isolation scheme by:
Community Isolation
If SSO members want to enter community isolation, they can contact their registered hospital or a nearby hospital to get an RT-PCR test or call SSO hotline 1506 press 4 and 7.
Treatment at a hospitel
To get treated at a hospitel, patients must first undergo an RT-PCR test at their registered hospital or one nearby.
If the test is positive, then the hospital will find a hospitel for the patient.
Those with a positive ATK test result who have moderate to severe symptoms can undergo an RT-PCR test and enter the treatment process according to the ministry’s guidelines.
Those who have tested negative on ATK tests, but:
Boonsong added that the SSO has a method of providing treatment for SSO beneficiaries if they are unable to contact their registered hospital or are rejected by the hospital.
In such cases, patients can contact SSO from 8am to 6pm daily via its 1506 hotline then press 6 and 7*.
Published : March 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022