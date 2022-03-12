Tue, March 22, 2022

SSO issues guidelines for social security cardholders who test positive

With Covid-19 no longer considered an emergency condition, the Social Security Office (SSO) has come up with guidelines to help SSO members who have contracted Covid-19.

Boonsong Thapchaiyut, SSO secretary-general, said though the condition has been taken off the list of emergency conditions, the number of patients is rising. Hence, the SSO has been instructed to remind hospitals under its jurisdiction that they will be reimbursed for treating Covid-19 patients according to the Public Health Ministry’s regulations.

SSO has also been instructed to raise awareness and issue guidelines for people to protect themselves from contracting the disease.

Guidelines for SSO members

Those who have tested positive using ATK, but have mild or no symptoms can go into:

Home Isolation

To enter home isolation they must contact the hospital they are registered at or a nearby hospital so medication and necessary equipment can be delivered to them. Doctors will also monitor their symptoms remotely.

Patients can enter the SSO home isolation scheme by:

  • Calling the 1330 hotline press 14
  • Contacting SSO via Line account @nhso or https://lin.ee/zzn3pU6
  • Scanning the QR code on SSO’s website https://crmsup.nhso.go.th/#TicketHI
  • Calling the SSO hotline 1506 press 6 and 7.

Community Isolation

If SSO members want to enter community isolation, they can contact their registered hospital or a nearby hospital to get an RT-PCR test or call SSO hotline 1506 press 4 and 7.

Treatment at a hospitel

To get treated at a hospitel, patients must first undergo an RT-PCR test at their registered hospital or one nearby.

If the test is positive, then the hospital will find a hospitel for the patient.

Those with a positive ATK test result who have moderate to severe symptoms can undergo an RT-PCR test and enter the treatment process according to the ministry’s guidelines.

Those who have tested negative on ATK tests, but:

  • Have fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, shortness of breath have red eyes, skin rash and/or diarrhoea, are advised to undergo an RT-PCR test at their registered or nearby hospital.
  • If the RT-PCR test is negative but the patient is at high risk, then they should monitor themselves and undergo ATK tests every three days. Those not at risk do not have to quarantine.
  • If the RT-PCR test is positive, then the patient should be admitted right away.
  • Patients whose medical history does not indicate high risk must pay for the RT-PCR test.

Boonsong added that the SSO has a method of providing treatment for SSO beneficiaries if they are unable to contact their registered hospital or are rejected by the hospital.

In such cases, patients can contact SSO from 8am to 6pm daily via its 1506 hotline then press 6 and 7*.

Published : March 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

