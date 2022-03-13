Thailand’s newest zoo opens just north of Bangkok

Animals from Dusit Zoo have been relocated to six other zoos nationwide under the Zoological Park Organisation.

The new zoo features several animal displays, including Thai cranes, sulcata tortoises, yellow-headed temple turtles, raccoons, ring-tailed lemurs, squirrel monkeys, and capibaras.

The zoo also has a tree market to stimulate the economy of nearby communities and a learning centre to exhibit pictures of Dusit Zoo’s replacement, due to open in 2025.