Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Thailand’s newest zoo opens just north of Bangkok

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thailand’s newest zoo opens just no...

Thanyaburi Mini Zoo, located on a 300-rai plot in Rangsit, Phatum Thani, opened to visitors on Sunday.

The zoo will serve as a foundation for the relocation of Bangkok’s famous old Dusit Zoo, which shut down in August 2018 after 80 years in operation.

Animals from Dusit Zoo have been relocated to six other zoos nationwide under the Zoological Park Organisation.

The new zoo features several animal displays, including Thai cranes, sulcata tortoises, yellow-headed temple turtles, raccoons, ring-tailed lemurs, squirrel monkeys, and capibaras.

Thailand’s newest zoo opens just north of Bangkok

The zoo also has a tree market to stimulate the economy of nearby communities and a learning centre to exhibit pictures of Dusit Zoo’s replacement, due to open in 2025.

Thailand’s newest zoo opens just north of Bangkok

Thanyaburi Mini Zoo is open daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays and from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekends and holidays. Admission is free.

Thailand’s newest zoo opens just north of Bangkok

Visitors must show evidence they have received at least one Covid-19 jab or a negative ATK test taken in the past 72 hours.

Related News

Published : March 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.