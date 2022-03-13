Thailand’s newest zoo opens just north of Bangkok

The zoo will serve as a foundation for the relocation of Bangkok’s famous old Dusit Zoo, which shut down in August 2018 after 80 years in operation.
Animals from Dusit Zoo have been relocated to six other zoos nationwide under the Zoological Park Organisation.
The new zoo features several animal displays, including Thai cranes, sulcata tortoises, yellow-headed temple turtles, raccoons, ring-tailed lemurs, squirrel monkeys, and capibaras.
The zoo also has a tree market to stimulate the economy of nearby communities and a learning centre to exhibit pictures of Dusit Zoo’s replacement, due to open in 2025.
Thanyaburi Mini Zoo is open daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays and from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekends and holidays. Admission is free.
Visitors must show evidence they have received at least one Covid-19 jab or a negative ATK test taken in the past 72 hours.
Published : March 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
