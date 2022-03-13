Transport minister checks work on fifth Thai-Laos bridge

It will carry goods and tourists between the two countries on Highway 212 from Phon Phisai to Bueng Kan, which is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
The bridge will also support development of special economic zones and Asean Economic Community connectivity.
Saksayam said the new route was part of the government’s policy to turn Northeastern provinces into an economic hub of the Greater Mekong Subregion. Local roads, airports and other transport infrastructure was being upgraded too, he added.
Construction of the 16.18-kilometre extradose bridge from Bueng Kan to Bolikhamsai will cost Bt3.93 billion.
The bridge support was designed in the shape of a Khene, a local music instrument, to showcase the culture of the Mekhong region. Meanwhile, the bridge has two traffic lanes with pavements and border checkpoints at either end.
As of February 28, the construction was 36.704 per cent completed.
Meanwhile, expansion of the 16.926km highway from Phon Phisai to Bueng Kan will cost Bt631.54 billion and is scheduled to be completed in 2023. The highway will be expanded from two to four lanes.
As of February, construction was 46.150 per cent completed, slightly ahead of schedule.
Published : March 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
