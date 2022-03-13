Transport minister checks work on fifth Thai-Laos bridge

Construction of the 16.18-kilometre extradose bridge from Bueng Kan to Bolikhamsai will cost Bt3.93 billion.

The bridge support was designed in the shape of a Khene, a local music instrument, to showcase the culture of the Mekhong region. Meanwhile, the bridge has two traffic lanes with pavements and border checkpoints at either end.

As of February 28, the construction was 36.704 per cent completed.

Meanwhile, expansion of the 16.926km highway from Phon Phisai to Bueng Kan will cost Bt631.54 billion and is scheduled to be completed in 2023. The highway will be expanded from two to four lanes.

As of February, construction was 46.150 per cent completed, slightly ahead of schedule.