Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Transport minister checks work on fifth Thai-Laos bridge

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Saturday inspected work on the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge from Bueng Kan to Bolikhamsai. The bridge is due for completion in 2024.

It will carry goods and tourists between the two countries on Highway 212 from Phon Phisai to Bueng Kan, which is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The bridge will also support development of special economic zones and Asean Economic Community connectivity.

Saksayam said the new route was part of the government’s policy to turn Northeastern provinces into an economic hub of the Greater Mekong Subregion. Local roads, airports and other transport infrastructure was being upgraded too, he added.

Transport minister checks work on fifth Thai-Laos bridge

Construction of the 16.18-kilometre extradose bridge from Bueng Kan to Bolikhamsai will cost Bt3.93 billion.

The bridge support was designed in the shape of a Khene, a local music instrument, to showcase the culture of the Mekhong region. Meanwhile, the bridge has two traffic lanes with pavements and border checkpoints at either end.

As of February 28, the construction was 36.704 per cent completed.

Transport minister checks work on fifth Thai-Laos bridge

Meanwhile, expansion of the 16.926km highway from Phon Phisai to Bueng Kan will cost Bt631.54 billion and is scheduled to be completed in 2023. The highway will be expanded from two to four lanes.

As of February, construction was 46.150 per cent completed, slightly ahead of schedule.

Related News

Published : March 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.