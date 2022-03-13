Screen visitors from HK, Britain to stop Omicron BA2.2 reaching Thailand, top health official warns

"Meanwhile Hong Kong's seven-day death rate from Covid-19 is 30 per million people, compared to 0.85 in Thailand," he said.

"Apart from Omicron BA.2.2, the rise in Hong Kong's Covid-19 cases may be due to the low number of vaccinated people as well."

Chalermchai also confirmed that Omicron BA.2.2 has not yet been discovered in Thailand.