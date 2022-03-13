5 Public Health Ministry hospitals make it to list of top 30 in Thailand

“The Public Health Ministry will continue improving its medical and public health services to allow the people to receive convenient, fast and quality services.”

The Newsweek recently released its World’s Best Hospitals 2002 ranking, which lists the best hospitals in 27 countries, including US, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Thailand and Singapore.

According to the magazine, a total of 2,200 hospitals in 27 countries are ranked in their own countries and 150 of them are selected as the world’s best 150 hospitals.

Privately-owned Bumrungrad International Hospital was ranked No 1 in the Thailand list and is the only Thai hospital to make it to the 150 best in the world list, coming in at number 146.