5 Public Health Ministry hospitals make it to list of top 30 in Thailand

“The evaluation and ranking of these hospitals shows that hospitals under the Public Health Ministry have the potential to provide top medical services both in the eyes of medical experts, doctors and the people,” said Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for the ministry.
“The Public Health Ministry will continue improving its medical and public health services to allow the people to receive convenient, fast and quality services.”
The Newsweek recently released its World’s Best Hospitals 2002 ranking, which lists the best hospitals in 27 countries, including US, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Thailand and Singapore.
According to the magazine, a total of 2,200 hospitals in 27 countries are ranked in their own countries and 150 of them are selected as the world’s best 150 hospitals.
Privately-owned Bumrungrad International Hospital was ranked No 1 in the Thailand list and is the only Thai hospital to make it to the 150 best in the world list, coming in at number 146.
The five hospitals under the ministry’s jurisdiction included in the list of 30 best hospitals in Thailand are:
• Rajavithi Hospital: 75.04% (No 11)
• Khon Kaen Hospital: 74.25% (No 24)
• Buddhachinnaraj Phitsanulok Hospital: 74.19% (No 25)
• Songkhla Hospital: 74.09% (No 28)
• Hat Yai Hospital: 74.03% (No 29)
Several other public hospitals in Thailand are also on the list of top 30 hospitals in Thailand but they do not come under the Public Health Ministry. Most are university hospitals, while one belongs to the Royal Thai Army – the Phramongkutklao Hospital which scored 74.26 per cent and was ranked 23.
The university hospitals that were added to the list include:
• Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital: 90.24% (No 2)
• Ramathibodi Hospital: 82.83% (No 4)
• King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital: 82.64% (No 7)
• Maharaj Nakhon Chiang Mai Hospital: 75.03% (No 12)
• Vajira Hospital: 74.85% (No 17)
• Srinagarind Hospital: 74.58% (No 20)
• Songklanagarind Hospital: 74.29% (No 22)
• Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute: 74.14% (No 27)
Apart from Bamrungrad, the other private hospitals that made it to the top 30 in Thailand were Bangkok Hospital at number 3 and Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital at number 5.
Newsweek said the best hospitals lists are based on three data sources:
• Over 80,000 medical experts, including doctors, hospital directors and healthcare professionals, in 27 countries were invited to participate in an online survey. They were asked to recommend the best hospitals in their countries and in other countries.
• Publicly available data from surveys on patient experiences.
• Key performance indicators (KPIs) of hospitals, like data on quality of treatment and hygiene measures.
The full list is available at https://www.newsweek.com/worlds-best-hospitals-2022/thailand.
Published : March 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
