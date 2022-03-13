Most Thais worried about fallout of Russia-Ukraine war: survey

In response to the question asking them to list the negative impacts of the war on Thailand, 88.32 per cent cited rising oil prices, 63.39 per cent cited the rising cost of living, while 51.19 per cent were concerned about rising gold prices. Respondents were allowed to choose more than one answer to this question.

When asked what they wanted the Thai government to do, 75.4 per cent said the government should come up with measures to cope with the war fallout, 66.78 per cent said the government should help people affected by the war, while 56.33 per cent said the government should remain neutral.

As for their thoughts on the ongoing conflict, up to 57.46 per cent said the leaders of Russia and Ukraine should hold another round of negotiations to end the war, while 53.9 per cent said they should come to a compromise for the sake of the people and 52.69 per cent said they should find a peaceful solution.

When asked if they backed Thailand’s decision to sign a UN resolution demanding that Russia pull out of Ukraine, 56.59 per cent said they wanted the war to end as soon as possible, while 51.46 per cent said Thailand did the right thing for the sake of humanity. Respondents were given more than one option to this question.